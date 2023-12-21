Several strong profit reports helped Wall Street claw back most of its sharp loss from the prior day.

The S&P 500 rose 1% Thursday and is back within 1% of its all-time high a day after its worst drop in nearly three months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.3%.

Micron Technology leaped to one of the market's biggest gains after reporting stronger results than expected. Treasury yields were mixed following a suite of economic reports, including one showing the U.S. economy grew by less during the summer than earlier estimated.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 48.40 points, or 1%, to 4,746.75

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 322.35 points, or 0.9%, to 37,404.35.

The Nasdaq composite rose 185.92 points, or 1.3%, to 14,963.87.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 34.23 points, or 1.7%, to 2,017.06.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 27.56 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 99.19 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 149.95 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 31.94 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 907.25 points, or 23.6%.

The Dow is up 4,257.10 points, or 12.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,497.38 points, or 43%.

The Russell 2000 is up 255.82 points, or 14.5%.