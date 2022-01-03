Wall Street got 2022 off to a solid start with more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Every major index made gains. Apple rose and closed just below a market capitalization of $3 trillion, after briefly trading slightly above that level. Technology companies and banks were among the biggest winners.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 30.38 points, or 0.6%, to 4,796.56.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 246.76 points, or 0.7%, to 36,585.06.
The Nasdaq rose 187.83 points, or 1.2%, to 15,832.80.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 27.24 points, or 1.2%, to 2,272.56.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Biden: More competition in meat industry can ease food costs
President Joe Biden met virtually with independent farmers and ranchers on Monday to discuss initiatives to reduce food prices by increasing competition within the meat industry, part of a broader effort to show his administration is trying to combat inflation.
Business
Minnesota's manufacturers see more growth ahead in 2022 despite challenges
The state's manufacturing sector outpaced nearby states in the recovery from the 2020 recession.
Business
Starbucks says employees must get vaccine or test weekly
Starbucks says its U.S. workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement.
Nation
US close to ending buried nuke waste cleanup at Idaho site
A lengthy project to dig up and remove radioactive and hazardous waste buried for decades in unlined pits at a nuclear facility that sits atop a giant aquifer in eastern Idaho is nearly finished, U.S. officials said.
Business
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general
The office of New York's attorney general confirmed for the first time Monday that it had subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., demanding their testimony in an investigation into the family's business practices.