Wall Street made steady gains Monday, enough to mark another record high for the S&P 500 index. Trading was muted as investors returned from the Christmas holiday and several overseas markets remained closed.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.4%, led by more gains in big technology companies like Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia. Energy companies also did well as prices for crude oil and natural gas rose.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 65.40 points, or 1.4%, to 4,791.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 351.82 points, or 1%, to 36,302.38.

The Nasdaq rose 217.89 points, or 1.4%, to 15,871.26.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.88 points, or 0.9%, to 2,261.46.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,035.12 points, or 27.6%.

The Dow is up 5,659.90 points, or 18.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,982.98 points, or 23.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 286.60 points, or 14.5%.