Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Monday as the market kicked off the first day of trading in 2021 by pulling back from its recent record highs.
Declines in technology, industrial, communication services and other sectors weighed on the market. Only the S&P 500′s energy sector managed to eke out a gain.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 55.42 points, or 1.5%, to 3,700.65.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 382.59 points, or 1.3%, to 30,223.89.
The Nasdaq composite lost 189.84 points, or 1.5%, to 12,698.45.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies dropped 28.94 points, or 1.5%, to 1,945.91.
Saudi Arabia to lift Qatar embargo, easing the Gulf crisis
Saudi Arabia will open its airspace and land border to Qatar in the first step toward ending a years-long diplomatic crisis that deeply divided U.S. defense partners, frayed societal ties and tore apart a traditionally clubby alliance of Gulf states, officials said late Monday.
Asian stocks track Wall St retreat as COVID caseloads surge
Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday, echoing pullbacks on Wall Street as worries grow about surging coronavirus cases in the region.
Lawsuit: Fitness club owner in Annandale used secret camera to view woman undressing
Defense attorneys deny the owner viewed the woman but endorsed placement of the camera.
Asia Today: Virus cluster brings new measures for China city
China has designated parts of Hebei province near Beijing as a coronavirus high danger zone after 14 new cases of COVID-19 were found.
Iran starts 20% uranium enrichment, seizes South Korean ship
Iran began enriching uranium Monday to levels unseen since its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and also seized a South Korean-flagged tanker near the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a double-barreled challenge to the West that further raised Mideast tensions.