How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 7/7/2025

Stocks fell on Wall Street as the Trump administration stepped up pressure on trading partners to make deals before punishing tariffs imposed by the U.S. take effect.

The Associated Press
July 7, 2025 at 8:24PM

The S&P 500 lost 0.8% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.9%.

Tesla tumbled as the feud between CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump reignited over the weekend. Musk, once a top donor and ally of Trump, said he would form a third political party in protest over the Republican spending bill that passed last week.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 49.37 points, or 0.8%, to 6,229.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 422.17 points, or 0.9%, to 44,406.36.

The Nasdaq composite fell 188.59 points, or 0.9%, to 20,412.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 34.81 points, or 1.5%, to 2,214.23.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 348.35 points, or 5.9%.

The Dow is up 1,862.14 points, or 4.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,101.72 points, or 5.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 15.93 points, or 0.7%.

