U.S. stock indexes drifted to a mixed close ahead of a week full of earnings reports from Wall Street's most influential companies and a Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Monday, coming off its first back-to-back weekly losses since April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%. ON Semiconductor led the market after delivering stronger profit than analysts expected.

Reports from Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Meta Platforms will follow later this week. So will a meeting by the Federal Reserve, where officials may hint that a rate cut will arrive in September.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 4.44 points, or 0.1%, to 5,463.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 49.41 points, or 0.1%, to 40,539.93.

The Nasdaq composite rose 12.32 points, or 0.1%, to 17,370.20.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 24.74 points, or 1.1%, to 2,235.33.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 693.71 points, or 14.5%.

The Dow is up 2,850.39 points, or 7.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,358.85 points, or 15.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 208.26 points, or 10.3%.