How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 6/30/2025

The U.S. stock market added to its record as Wall Street closed out a second straight winning month.
The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Monday in its first trading after completing a stunning rebound from its springtime sell-off of roughly 20%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.5%.
Oracle helped lead the way after saying it's off to a strong start in its fiscal year. Banks were also solid in their first trading after the Federal Reserve said they're financially strong enough to survive a downturn in the economy. Treasury yields eased in the bond market.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 31.88 points, or 0.5%, to 6,204.95.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 275.50 points, or 0.6%, to 44,094.77.
The Nasdaq composite rose 96.27 points, or 0.5%, to 20,369.73.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.51 points, or 0.1%, to 2,175.04.