How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 6/2/2025

U.S. stock indexes drifted closer to records, coming off their stellar May.

The Associated Press
June 2, 2025 at 8:19PM

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.7%.

Each of the indexes had dropped nearly 1% in the morning following some discouraging updates on U.S. manufacturing. But stocks rallied back as the day progressed, and gains for a few influential Big Tech stocks helped the S&P 500 to rise even though the majority of stocks within it weakened.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 24.25 points, or 0.4%, to 5,935.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.41 points, or 0.1%, to 42,305.48.

The Nasdaq composite rose 128.85 points, or 0.7%, to 19,242.61.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.88 points, or 0.2%, to 2,070.16.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 54.31 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 238.74 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 68.18 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 159.99 points, or 7.2%.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

