How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 6/16/2025

Calm returned to Wall Street, and U.S. stocks rallied, while oil prices gave back some of their initial spurts following Israel's attack on Iranian nuclear and military targets at the end of last week.

The Associated Press
June 16, 2025 at 8:20PM

The S&P 500 climbed 0.9% Monday to recover most of its drop from Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.5%.

They joined a worldwide rise for stock prices. The price for a barrel of benchmark U.S. oil fell by 1.7%, while the price of gold eased. Treasury yields rose ahead of a meeting by the Federal Reserve this week.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 56.14 points, or 0.9%, to 6,033.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 317.30 points, or 0.8%, to 42,515.09.

The Nasdaq composite rose 294.39 points, or 1.5%, to 19,701.21.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 23.62 points, or 1.1%, to 2,124.13.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 151.48 points, or 2.6%.

The Dow is down 29.13 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 390.42 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 106.03 points, or 4.8%.

