How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 4/28/2025

U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed, quiet finish Monday ahead of a week with several potential flashpoints that could bring more sharp swings for financial markets.

The Associated Press
April 28, 2025 at 8:23PM

Later this week will come earnings reports from some of Wall Street's most influential companies, including Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms and Microsoft.

Reports will also show how the U.S. economy performed during the first three months of the year and how many workers employers hired during April.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 3.54 points, or 0.1%, to 5,528.75.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.09 points, or 0.3%, to 40,227.59.

The Nasdaq composite fell 16.81 points, or 0.1%, to 17,366.13.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.93 points, or 0.4%, to 1,965.55.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 352.88 points, or 6%.

The Dow is down 2,316.63 points, or 5.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,944.66, or 10%.

The Russell 2000 is down 264.61 points, or 11.9%.

