Stocks were mixed on Wall Street Monday in their first trading after a report heightened speculation the Federal Reserve may tap the brakes again on financial markets and the economy.

The S&P 500 gained 0.1%. Big tech stocks were worst off as bets built for the Fed to raise interest rates at its next meeting. That forced the Nasdaq down slightly, but hope still remains that the economy may skirt a recession. That helped the Dow rise modestly.

Stocks were catching up to the bond market, where yields rose Friday with expectations for a rate hike

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 4.09 points, or 0.1%, to 4,109.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.23 points, or 0.3%, to 33,586.52.

The Nasdaq composite fell 3.60 points, or less than 0.1% to 12,084.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 17.98 points, or 1%, to 1,772.44.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 269.61 points, or 7%.

The Dow is up 439.27 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,617.87 points, or 15.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.20 points, or 0.6%.