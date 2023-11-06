Stocks drifted to a mixed close as Wall Street's wild recent moves calm a bit.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Monday in its first trading after careening from months of sharp losses to its best week of the year. The Dow added 34 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.

More stocks fell than rose. The flashpoint for the stock market's movements in both directions has been what the bond market is doing, and it regressed a bit Monday following its own extreme moves. Crude prices rose after big oil-producing countries said they'd keep production cuts in place.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 7.64 points, or 0.2%, to 4,365.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.54 points, or 0.1%, to 34,095.86.

The Nasdaq composite rose 40.50 points, or 0.3%, to 13,518.78.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 22.77 points, or 1.3% to 1,737.94.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 526.48 points, or 13.7%.

The Dow is up 948.61 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,052.30 points, or 29.2%

The Russell 2000 is down 23.31 points, or 1.3%.