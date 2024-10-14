How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 10/14/2024

Business

U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Wall Street, adding to their all-time highs.

October 14, 2024 at 8:20PM

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Monday to build on its record set Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average came back from an early loss to add 0.5% to its own record. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9%. The gains followed relatively quiet trading in Europe, while the U.S. bond market remained closed for the day because of a holiday.

In China, a highly anticipated update on Saturday from the country's finance minister left stocks mixed. Crude oil prices slipped on worries about demand from China's slowing economy.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 44.82 points, or 0.8%, to 5,859.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 201.36 points, or 0.5%, to 43,065.22.

The Nasdaq composite rose 159.75 points, or 0.9%, to 18,502.69.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.23 points, or 0.6%, to 2,248.64.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,090.02 points, or 22.9%.

The Dow is up 5,375.68 points, or 14.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,491.33 points, or 23.3%

The Russell 2000 is up 221.57 points, or 10.9%.

