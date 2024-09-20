A record-setting week for Wall Street closed on a quieter note.
How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 9/20/2024
By The Associated Press
U.S. stocks mostly pulled back from their highs hit during a worldwide rally the day before, even as the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up to another record. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Friday, but it still had its fifth winning week in the last six. The Dow eked out a gain of 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.4%.
FedEx sank after its profit and revenue for the latest quarter fell short of expectations. Nike rose after naming a new CEO. Treasury yields held steady in the bond market.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 11.09 points, or 0.2%, to 5,702.55.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.17 points, or 0.1%, to 42,063.36.
The Nasdaq composite fell 65.66 points, or 0.4%, to 17,948.32.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 24.82 points, or 1.1%, to 2,227.89.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 76.53 points, or 1.4%.
The Dow is up 669.58 points, or 1.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 264.34 points, or 1.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 45.40 points, or 2.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 932.72 points, or 19.6%.
The Dow is up 4,373.82 points, or 11.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,936.97 points, or 19.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 200.81 points, or 9.9%.
