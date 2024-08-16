Business

How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 8/16/2024

U.S. stocks drifted higher as Wall Street coasted to the close of its best week since November.

By The Associated Press

Associated Press

August 16, 2024 at 8:23PM

U.S. stocks drifted higher as Wall Street coasted to the close of its best week since November.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday, extending its winning streak to a seventh day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.2%. Treasury yields eased a bit following a couple mixed reports on the U.S. economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.88%.

The market's focus will shift next week to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will give a speech at a setting that's been home to big policy announcements in the past.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 11.03 points, or 0.2%, to 5,554.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.70 points, or 0.2%, to 40,659.76.

The Nasdaq composite rose 37.22 points, or 0.2%, to 17,631.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.45 points, or 0.3%, to 2,141.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 210.09 points, or 3.9%.

The Dow is up 1,162.22 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 886.42 points, or 5.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 61.01 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 784.42 points, or 16.4%.

The Dow is up 2,970.22 points, or 7.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,620.37 points, or 17.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 114.85 points, or 5.7%.

More from Business

See More
Business

Mississippi poultry plant settles with OSHA after teen's 2023 death

A Mississippi poultry processing plant has agreed to a settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor that requires it to pay $164,814 in fines and put in place enhanced safety measures following the death of a 16-year-old boy at the facility.

Politics

Harris offers proposals to cut food and housing costs, trying to blunt Trump's economic attacks

Business

San Francisco goes after websites that make AI deepfake nudes of women and girls