How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 7/11/2025

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, pulling the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite below the records they set a day earlier.

The Associated Press
July 11, 2025 at 9:02PM

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 0.6%. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2%.

Levi Strauss jumped 11.3% after the jeans maker easily beat Wall Street's sales and profit targets and raised its full-year forecast, despite expecting higher costs from tariffs.

Earnings reports from big companies shift into high gear next week, with reports due from major banks including JPMorgan Chase.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 20.71 points, or 0.3%, to 6,259.75.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 279.13 points, or 0.6%, to 44,371.51.

The Nasdaq composite fell 45.14 points, or 0.2%, to 20,585.53.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 28.58 points, or 1.3%, to 2,234.83.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 19.60 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow fell 457.02 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq fell 15.57 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 fell 14.21 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 378.12 points, or 6.4%.

The Dow is up 1,827.29 points, or 4.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,274.73 points, or 6.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 4.67 points, or 0.2%.

