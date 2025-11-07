How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 7/11/2025

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, pulling the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite below the records they set a day earlier.
The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 0.6%. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2%.
Levi Strauss jumped 11.3% after the jeans maker easily beat Wall Street's sales and profit targets and raised its full-year forecast, despite expecting higher costs from tariffs.
Earnings reports from big companies shift into high gear next week, with reports due from major banks including JPMorgan Chase.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 20.71 points, or 0.3%, to 6,259.75.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 279.13 points, or 0.6%, to 44,371.51.
The Nasdaq composite fell 45.14 points, or 0.2%, to 20,585.53.