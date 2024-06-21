U.S. stocks coasted to the close of their latest winning week, as Nvidia's stock continued to cool from its startling, supernova run.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% Friday, but it remained near its all-time high set on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher by less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%.

Nvidia dragged on the market again as it closed its first losing week in the last nine. U.S. Treasury yields held steady after a preliminary report suggested U.S. business activity is stronger than expected while pressure on inflation remains muted.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 8.55 points, or 0.2%, to 5,464.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.57 points, less than 0.1%, to 39,150.33.

The Nasdaq composite fell 32.23 points, or 0.2%, to 17,689.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.64 points, or 0.2%, to 2,022.03.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 33.02 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 561.17 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 0.48 points, less than 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 15.87 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 694.79 points, or 14.6%.

The Dow is up 1,460.79 points, or 3.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,678.01 points, or 17.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 5.04 points, or 0.2%.