How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 5/16/2025

U.S. stocks closed out another strong week on a positive note.
The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Friday, its fifth gain in a row and bringing its gain for the week to 5.3%. It was the third week of solid gains in the last four. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.5%.
Stocks rallied this week after the United States and China agreed on a 90-day pause for most of their punishingly high tariffs, while encouraging reports on inflation have raised hopes the Federal Reserve can cut interest rates later this year if the economy falters.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 41.45 points, or 0.7%, to 5,958.38.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 331.99 points, or 0.8%, to 42,654.74.
The Nasdaq composite rose 98.78 points, or 0.5%, to 19,211.10.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.56 points, or 0.9%, to 2,113.35.