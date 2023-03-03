Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Stocks rallied on Wall Street, climbing to their biggest gain in six weeks.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.6% and marked its first winning week in the last four. Big gains for tech giants like Apple helped propel the Nasdaq composite to an even bigger gain of 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose.

The gains came as easing bond yields took some pressure off of the stock market. Stocks have found their feet following a swift rise and fall to start the year. Reports on the economy were mixed, which helped to slow the swift recent ascent for Treasury yields.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 64.29 points, or 1.6%, to 4,045.64.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 387.40 points, 1.2%, to 33,390.97.

The Nasdaq composite rose 226.02 points, or 2%, to 11,689.01.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 25.60 points, or 1.3%, to 1,928.26.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 75.60 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 574.05 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 294.06 points, or 2.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 37.78 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 206.14 points, or 5.4%.

The Dow is up 243.72 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,222.52 points, or 11.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 167.02 points, or 9.5%.