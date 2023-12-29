Stocks slipped on the final trading day of the year, which nonetheless boasted surprisingly robust gains for Wall Street.

The benchmark S&P 500 index inched lower Friday but ended 2023 with a 24.2% gain for the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 13% this year. The Nasdaq soared 43% for the year, driven by gains in big technology companies, including Nvidia, Amazon and Microsoft.

Treasury yields were mixed and crude oil prices were relatively stable.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 13.52 points, or 0.3%, to 4,769.83

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.56 points, or 0.1%, to 37,689.54.

The Nasdaq composite fell 83.78 points, or 0.6%, to 15,011.35.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 31.26 points, or 1.5%, to 2,027.07.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 15.20 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 303.57 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 18.38 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 6.89 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 930.33 points, or 24.2%.

The Dow is up 4,542.29 points, or 13.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,544.87 points, or 43.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 265.83 points, or 15.1%.