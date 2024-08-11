Business

How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 11/8/2024

U.S. stocks coasted to the close of their best week in a year.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 8, 2024 at 9:31PM

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Friday. The index posted its biggest weekly gain since early November 2023, and finished just shy of the 6,000 level. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%.

The relatively quiet trading followed big gains for indexes earlier in the week after Donald Trump won the presidential election and the Federal Reserve cut interest rates again to make things easier for the economy. Long-term Treasury yields eased in the bond market.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 22.44 points, or 0.4%, to 5,995.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 259.65. points, or 0.6%, to 43,988.99.

The Nasdaq composite rose 17.32 points, or 0.1%, to 19,286.78.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 16.95 points, or 0.7%, to 2,399.64.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 266.74 points, or 4.7%.

The Dow is up 1,936.80 points, or 4.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,046.86 points, or 5.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 189.51 points, or 8.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,225.71 points, or 25.7%.

The Dow is up 6,299.45 points, or 16.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,275.43 points, or 28.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 372.57 points, or 18.4%.

