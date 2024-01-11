Amazon led U.S. stock indexes higher, while a surprisingly weak jobs report marred by some unusual occurrences cemented bets on Wall Street for another cut to interest rates next week. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Friday and recovered some of its loss from the day before, which was its worst in eight weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.8%. Amazon rallied after delivering a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Treasury yields pushed higher after initially falling following the jobs report, which was distorted by some unusual occurrences.
How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 11/1/2024
Amazon led U.S. stock indexes higher, while a surprisingly weak jobs report marred by some unusual occurrences cemented bets on Wall Street for another cut to interest rates next week. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Friday and recovered some of its loss from the day before, which was its worst in eight weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.8%. Amazon rallied after delivering a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Treasury yields pushed higher after initially falling following the jobs report, which was distorted by some unusual occurrences.
By The Associated Press
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 23.35 points, or 0.4%, to 5,728.80.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 288.73 points, or 0.7%, to 42,052.19.
The Nasdaq composite rose 144.77 points, or 0.8%, to 18,239.92.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 13.48 points, or 0.6%, to 2,210.13.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 79.32 points, or 1.4%.
The Dow is down 62.21 points, or 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 278.69 points, or 1.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 2.14 points, or 0.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 958.97 points, or 20.1%.
The Dow is up 4,362.65 points, or 11.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,228.57 points, or 21.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 183.06 points, or 9%.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
A man is accused of punching and bloodying another passenger who was sleeping on a US flight
A man faces a felony assault charge after an unprovoked attack on a fellow passenger who was sleeping during a cross-country flight this week, according to authorities.