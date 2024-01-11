How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 11/1/2024

Amazon led U.S. stock indexes higher, while a surprisingly weak jobs report marred by some unusual occurrences cemented bets on Wall Street for another cut to interest rates next week. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Friday and recovered some of its loss from the day before, which was its worst in eight weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.8%. Amazon rallied after delivering a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Treasury yields pushed higher after initially falling following the jobs report, which was distorted by some unusual occurrences.