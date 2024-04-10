How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 10/4/2024

U.S. stocks closed higher after a surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report raised optimism about the economy. The S&P 500 added 0.9% Friday and neared its all-time high set on Monday. The Dow climbed 0.8% and reached its own record. The Nasdaq rose 1.2%. Banks, cruise-ship operators and other companies whose profits can benefit the most from a stronger economy led the way. But jumping Treasury yields and diminished expectations for future cuts to interest rates by the Federal Reserve dragged down home builders to keep the stock market's gains in check. Oil prices rose.