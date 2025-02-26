See how Katsushika Hokusai inspired Claude Monet at Minneapolis Institute of Art show

The illusion of movement is also apparent in Monet’s painting “Grainstack, Sun in the Mist,” 1891, in Gallery 355. It looks like the haystack is gently swaying or just toasting under the sun. But it is perhaps in Monet’s painting “The Japanese Bridge,” 1923-1925, painted just a year before the artist died, that movement completely took over. The colors in this painting are so squiggly and active that it’s hard to even see the Japanese bridge at all.