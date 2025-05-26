How is the new Gaza aid plan supposed to work -- and why are so many aid groups against it?

TEL AVIV, Israel — A U.S.-backed group that is slated by Israel to take over aid distribution in Gaza says it plans to launch its work imminently, despite opposition from the U.N. and most humanitarian groups and the unexpected resignation of its executive director.
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is the linchpin of a new aid system that would wrest distribution away from aid groups led by the U.N., which have carried out a massive operation moving food, medicine, fuel, tents and other supplies across Gaza since the war began in October 2023.
The new mechanism limits food distribution to a small number of hubs under guard of armed contractors, where people must go to pick it up. Currently four hubs are being set up, all close to Israeli military positions. Three are in the far south where few Palestinians are located.
GHF said in a statement that distribution will start as soon as Monday. ''We will not be deterred. Our trucks are loaded and ready to go,'' it said.
The group said it planned to reach more than 1 million Palestinians by the end of the week. Gaza has a population of around 2.3 million.
Jake Wood, the American heading the effort, said Sunday night he was resigning because it was clear the organization would not be allowed to operate independently.
Israel has demanded an alternative plan because it accuses Hamas of siphoning off aid. The United Nations and aid groups deny there is significant diversion. They reject the new mechanism, saying it allows Israel to use food as a weapon, violates humanitarian principles and won't be effective.
Israel blocked food, fuel, medicine and all other supplies from entering Gaza for nearly three months, pushing the territory toward famine. Last week, it allowed in a trickle of supplies, saying it would let the U.N. distribute it only until GHF was running.