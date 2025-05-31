How huge health funding cuts in Washington 'put lives at risk' in communities

HHS justified the grant cancellations by saying the money was for COVID and the pandemic is over. But most of the cuts were in areas that are especially important given today's health threats. The biggest chunk, more than $8.9 billion, involved epidemiology and laboratory capacity related to infectious diseases, while another $2 billion was related to immunizations. In some places, the cuts are on hold due to a federal judge's order in a lawsuit by states. But elsewhere, cuts are continuing.