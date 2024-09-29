How Helene became the near-perfect storm to bring widespread destruction across the South

Tampa Bay was inundated with a massive storm surge that sent water up to people's attics. Atlanta got more than 11 inches of rain, more than any 48-hour period in recorded history. So many trees were toppled in South Carolina that at one point more than 40 percent of the state lost electricity. In North Carolina, dams were in jeopardy of failing and entire communities are cut off by floods. Floodwaters submerged a hospital in Tennessee so quickly that more than 50 patients had to be rescued from the roof via helicopter.