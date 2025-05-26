How has Minneapolis changed since the murder of George Floyd 5 years ago?

MINNEAPOLIS — Some things have changed for the better in Minneapolis since Memorial Day 2020, when a police officer murdered George Floyd. Some have not.
Sunday marked five years since white Officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin the Black man's neck to the pavement for 9 1/2 minutes, leading to his death.
A tidal wave of racial justice protests erupted in U.S. cities. Demonstrators chanted Floyd's dying words: ''I can't breathe.'' The protests were mostly peaceful at first but some turned violent, and parts of Minneapolis have yet to recover from the rioting, looting and arson. And the city is still struggling to decide what should become of the intersection where Floyd was killed.
The Minneapolis Police Department has faced some changes under court supervision that aim to reduce racial disparities. Violent crime, which spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic and after Floyd's death, is mostly back around pre-pandemic levels, although homicides are inching up.
A place of pilgrimage
The intersection where a crowd of concerned onlookers urged Chauvin and other officers to heed Floyd's dying cries quickly became known as George Floyd Square.
A large sculpture of a clenched fist is just one of the tributes to Floyd. He died steps from the Cup Foods convenience store that has since been renamed Unity Foods. The area draws visitors from around the world.
One visitor last week was Alfred ''A.J.'' Flowers Jr., a local activist, who said the police killings of young Black men before Floyd's murder only fueled the frustration and rage that erupted on the streets five years ago.