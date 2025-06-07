How groundbreaking gay author Edmund White paved the way for other writers

Greer and other authors speak of White's work as more than just an influence, but as a rite of passage: "How a queer man might begin to question all of the deeply held, deeply religious, deeply American assumptions about desire, love, and sex — who is entitled to have it, how it must be had, what it looks like,'' says Robert Jones Jr., whose novel above love between two enslaved men, '' The Prophets,'' was a National Book Award finalist in 2021.