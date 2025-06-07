How groundbreaking gay author Edmund White paved the way for other writers

NEW YORK — Andrew Sean Greer, a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, remembers the first time he read Edmund White. It was the summer of 1989, he was beginning his second year at Brown University and he had just come out.
Having learned that White would be teaching at Brown, he found a copy of White's celebrated coming-of-age novel, ''A Boy's Own Story.''
''I'd never read anything like it — nobody had — and what strikes me looking back is the lack of shame or self-hatred or misery that imbued so many other gay male works of fiction of that time,'' says Greer, whose ''Less'' won the Pulitzer for fiction in 2018. "I, of course, did not know then I was reading a truly important literary work. All I knew is I wanted to read more.
''Reading was all we had in those days — the private, unshared experience that could help you explore your private life," he said. "Ed invented so many of us."
White, a pioneer of contemporary gay literature, died this week at age 85. He left behind such widely read works as ''A Boy's Own Story'' and ''The Beautiful Room Is Empty'' and a gift to countless younger writers: Validation of their lives, the discovery of themselves through the stories of others.
Greer and other authors speak of White's work as more than just an influence, but as a rite of passage: "How a queer man might begin to question all of the deeply held, deeply religious, deeply American assumptions about desire, love, and sex — who is entitled to have it, how it must be had, what it looks like,'' says Robert Jones Jr., whose novel above love between two enslaved men, '' The Prophets,'' was a National Book Award finalist in 2021.
Jones remembers being a teenager in the 1980s when he read ''A Boy's Own Story." He found the book at a store in a gay neighborhood in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, ''the safest place for a person to be openly queer in New York City,'' he said.
''It was a scary time for me because all the news stories about queer men revolved around AIDS and dying, and how the disease was the Christian god's vengeance against the 'sin of homosexuality,''' Jones added.