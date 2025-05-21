How federal consent decrees have been used in police reform across the US

The Justice Department announced Wednesday it was canceling proposed consent decrees reached with Minneapolis and Louisville to implement policing reforms in the wake of the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
The department also announced it would retract its findings in six other recent sweeping investigations into police departments as part of a move to phase out the use of the federal oversight mechanism on local police departments at Republican President Donald Trump's behest.
The decision to unwind the investigations is a major reversal from the Biden administration, which had aggressively used the investigations and decrees to push reforms at police departments it accused of civil rights violations.
Here's more information on how consent decrees work and why they've been put in place.
What are consent decrees?
The federal government has used consent decrees after what are commonly referred to as pattern or practice investigations to address findings of civil rights violations or unconstitutional practices. They've been used for things like monitoring mandated desegregation in schools or addressing unconstitutional conditions in jails or prisons.
The 1994 crime bill gave the Justice Department the ability to conduct pattern or practice investigations specifically of police departments.
The investigations are not criminal. They are often triggered by high-profile excessive or fatal use-of-force incidents like the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville. But they can also be triggered by citizen complaints, or be started at the request of local or state officials.