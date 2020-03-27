Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has a favorite talking point: With the Federal Reserve’s help, the government will turn a $500 billion spending package working its way through Congress into a $4 trillion booster shot for the U.S. economy.

How, you might ask, does that figure?

The answer lies in the central bank’s emergency-lending authorities, given to it by the Federal Reserve Act. When the Fed declares that circumstances are unusual and exigent, and Treasury signs off, it can set up special programs that essentially buy debt from — or extend loans to — businesses large and small.

The Fed could simply print the money to back that lending, but it avoids taking on credit risk, so it asks for Treasury funding to insure against losses.

But those taxpayer dollars can be leveraged: Because the Fed expects most borrowers to pay it back, it does not need one-for-one support. As a result, a mere $10 billion from Treasury can prop up $100 billion in Fed lending.

And voilà — the $454 billion Congress dedicated to Fed programs in the aid bill can be multiplied many times. A separate $46 billion in the package will go to specific industries.

This is how the mechanics work and who might get the money:

What’s in the bill?

Congress allotted at least $454 billion to the Treasury specifically to support Fed programs. It attached a few strings — for instance, companies that get direct loans backed by Treasury funding could be prevented from paying out dividends or buying back shares. Mnuchin is also required to push the Fed to set up specific programs, including one that would help medium-size businesses.

Another $46 billion in the legislation will go to specific industries, including airlines. The Fed won’t be involved in that set of loans.

Who gets it?

The Treasury and the Fed will work together to decide how the $454 billion should be deployed. The central bank designs and runs the programs, but Treasury consults on the broad-brush outline and must sign off on any plan.

The Fed has already announced a number of emergency-lending programs in recent weeks, including one that supports corporate-debt issuers and another meant to keep money flowing in the market for short-term business loans. It has said it will establish a “Main Street” lending facility for small businesses, though details on what that will look like are scant.

The Fed is also indirectly helping the market for local debt through one facility, and some economists have speculated that it could go further by actually buying state and local bonds in an emergency measure. The legislation instructs Mnuchin to push for a program that supports state and local borrowing, something lawmakers have long clamored for.

The Treasury fund used to back those efforts contains $94 billion, so congressionally approved money would pave the way for serious scaling up.

Depending on how much the money is leveraged — which in turn depends on the credit risk of the programs it supports — it could result in trillions of temporary support for companies and local governments. Mnuchin has repeatedly estimated the injection at about $4 trillion. (It could be bigger now: When he made that estimate, the congressional allotment was $425 billion.)

That seems like a lot of money.

It is worth noting that this setup will not necessarily pump $3.5 trillion of Monopoly money into the economy permanently.

When it makes a loan, the Fed temporarily sends fresh dollars out into the financial system. But that loan must be paid back with interest, sucking the funds back out. When the Fed buys bonds using its emergency powers, it takes an asset out of the system in exchange for central bank cash.

Why can’t the Fed go it alone?

The Fed is legally prohibited from lending to bankrupt companies, and it avoids lending to risky businesses without backup. That’s partly because it is afraid of losing money on loans and facing political repercussions, lawyers who study the matter say.

If the Fed does take on a risk but Treasury backs at least the first round of losses, it means the elected government is agreeing to the plan. That puts a veneer of accountability on the whole enterprise, giving unelected central bankers some cover.

Is it a bailout?

While the $46 billion in Treasury-determined funding will go to specific industries, the Fed-tied money is likely to be used more broadly.

So far, the Fed’s emergency programs benefit wide groups: The Fed is buying high-grade corporate bonds, for instance, because such debt had become hard to issue or renew, threatening to choke off funding to a broad range of companies.

The goal is to keep critical markets functioning through the coronavirus crisis.