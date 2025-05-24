How Evangelical pastors provide spiritual comfort in crisis-hit Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela — ''Can I bring my gun into the worship service?''
The question presented Venezuelan pastor Fernanda Eglé with a dilemma. Agreeing might have endangered parishioners at her evangelical church in Caracas. But what if dismissing the gang member pulled him farther from God?
''It was risky, but this was God's plan,'' Eglé said. ''He knew these people's hearts, their need for change. So I created a ‘service for criminals,' intending they would come.''
Many pastors like Eglé provide spiritual guidance in Venezuelan slums affected by crime, drug addiction and gangs. Their task has proven challenging amid the 12-year crisis that stemmed from a drop in oil prices, corruption and government mismanagement.
The economic collapse has forced millions to emigrate since Nicolás Maduro took power in 2013. And despite official claims of decreasing inflation levels in 2024, he declared an ''economic emergency'' in April, granting himself powers to implement extraordinary measures.
''Working in these communities has been difficult,'' Eglé said. ''But we need to keep up our work.''
How big is the evangelical community in Venezuela?
Reliable statistics are hard to come by since official figures have not been issued in more than a decade, but academic experts and community members contend the number of evangelicals in Venezuela has grown in recent decades, just as it has in other Latin American countries.