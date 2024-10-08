How elections forecasters became political 'prophets'

It may be no surprise that people seek certainty before elections happen, given what they see as the stakes: One recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that about 7 in 10 Americans believe that the future of democracy is at stake in this year's presidential election, and another found that about 6 in 10 Americans described themselves as being ''fearful'' about the possibility of Democrat Kamala Harris winning, Republican Donald Trump winning, or both.