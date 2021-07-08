Scientists who sifted through the genetic data of nearly 50,000 COVID-19 patients have discovered 13 key locations among the human genome's 3 billion base pairs that may influence a person's susceptibility to a coronavirus infection or their risk of developing a severe illness.

The findings, published Thursday in the journal Nature, could help researchers design or repurpose treatments for COVID-19.

The research "shows clearly that it is possible to quickly do a human genomic study of infectious disease and find useful, medically relevant results," said Samira Asgari, a statistical geneticist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston who was not involved in the work.

One of the coronavirus' distinctive characteristics is its ability to trigger severe disease in some people and practically no symptoms at all in others. It's become clear that many environmental and biological factors play a role — for example, a person's age and socioeconomic status, their history of diabetes or heart disease, and whether they smoke.

"But even when those things are accounted for, a lot of times we still see differences in outcome," Asgari said.

Our DNA may provide at least a partial explanation.

Scientists know that genetic variation can influence the severity of other infectious diseases. In some cases, rare mutations can mean the difference between mild symptoms and serious illness. Other, more common genetic variations can have a more moderate effect on disease severity.

The effects of genetic variation are typically pretty small when weighed against factors such as age or access to health care. This means that researchers would have to put together studies with tens of thousands of participants — if not more — whose characteristics are well-known in order to detect a subtle genetic link.

To overcome these challenges, scientists from around the world joined forces early in the pandemic to create the COVID-19 Host Genetics Initiative. Their collaboration grew to include more than 3,000 researchers and clinicians who combined data from 46 studies involving 49,562 people from 19 countries who had COVID-19, and 2 million others without the disease who served as controls.

Along with subjects' genetic information, they gathered key metrics, such as age and sex, that can play a role in disease severity.

Their analysis turned up four loci, or locations in the human genome, that are linked to a person's risk of being infected with SARS-CoV-2, and nine other loci that are associated with disease severity.

The scientists then looked for genes that were close to each of these loci, turning up more than 40 candidates. Many had previously been linked to the workings of the lungs or the immune system.

Such studies may help scientists better understand how to fight COVID-19, Asgari said — though the information should be part of a larger strategy.

"Genetics is a component that can help us with finding new drug targets, with understanding the biology of infectious diseases," Asgari said. "But you shouldn't give up on all the other nongenetic factors that have really, really big effects."