Music Radio vet Brian Oake talks about his surprise firing, and his Cities 97.1 bosses have no explanation
Local Ramsey County public defender, ex-assistant attorney general resigns in fallout of sexual abuse charges
Local
Bill would transfer vast tract of Minnesota-owned woodlands back to White Earth tribe
The proposal would change ownership of portions of the White Earth State Forest within the band's reservation boundaries.
High Schools
'The Professor' is in: Meet the boys hockey Metro Player of the Year
Minnetonka's Hagen Burrows, known for his hockey acumen (not to mention that 4.3 GPA), stood out on a team loaded with standouts.
High Schools
Prep Athletes of the Week: From heart procedure to state title
Andrew Colgan was fresh off medical care when the school year began. On Saturday he led Breck/Blake's swimming juggernaut to the Class 1A title and a state record.
Politics
Donald Trump falsely claims he won Minnesota in 2020, then contradicts himself
He told a Minnesota talk radio station Monday that he's going to give winning the state a "big shot" this fall.
Local
Uber and Lyft up pressure campaign as Minneapolis City Council moves ahead with driver pay raise
Lyft told drivers and riders they would cease service April 1, while Uber took out an ad urging against the proposed ordinance.