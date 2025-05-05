How cruise ship passengers can stay safe from the latest version of norovirus

For Americans planning cruise ship vacations this spring or summer, there could be reason to worry about more than rough seas, experts say.
Recent government cuts included top staff at the Vessel Sanitation Program, which is run by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and conducts inspections and investigates illnesses.
The reductions, part of larger Trump administration cuts, come amid a surge in cruise ship outbreaks fueled by a new strain of norovirus.
So far this year, there have been 16 illness outbreaks reported on cruise ships in the CDC's jurisdiction, mostly from norovirus, compared with 18 outbreaks in all of 2024 and 14 in 2023, VSP reports show. U.S. officials conducted nearly 200 inspections of 150 ships last year.
''Certainly it's something that would be on my mind if was getting ready to get on that cruise ship,'' said Donald Schaffner, a food science expert at Rutgers University.
Here's what you need to know about staying safe on board:
What happened to the CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program?
U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launched a broad restructuring of the nation's health agencies in April. The move eliminated the CDC's Division of Environmental Health Science and Practice, which housed the cruise ship vessel program, along with others focused on asthma, air quality, lead exposure in children and other issues.