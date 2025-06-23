How covering your face became a constitutional matter: Mask debate tests free speech rights

CHICAGO — Many of the protesters who flooded the streets of Los Angeles to oppose President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown wore masks or other face coverings, drawing scorn from him.
''MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests," Trump posted on his social media platform, adding that mask-wearing protesters should be arrested.
Protesters and their supporters argue Trump's comments and repeated calls by the Republican president's allies to ban masks at protests are an attempt to stifle popular dissent. They also note a double standard at play: In Los Angeles and elsewhere, protesters were at times confronted by officers who had their faces covered. And some U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have worn masks while carrying out high-profile raids in Los Angeles and other cities.
All of which begs the question: Can something that covers your mouth protect free speech? Protesters say the answer is an emphatic yes. Several legal experts say it's only a matter of time before the issue returns to the courts.
‘What do these people have to hide, and why?'
Trump's post calling for a ban on masks came after immigration raids sparked protests, which included some reports of vandalism and violence toward police.
''What do these people have to hide, and why?'' he asked on Truth Social on June 8.
The next day, Trump raged against the anti-ICE protests, calling for the arrest of people in face masks.