Opinion: ‘How can we unite our divided nation?’ A question to ponder this Passover.

On Passover, which starts at sunset on Saturday and ends at nightfall on April 20, countless Jewish children will ask the Four Questions during the Seder. The first is “Why is this night different from all other nights?” As matzah and bitter herbs are served, families retell, relive and reflect on the suffering of the Israelites and their road to freedom. The answers remind us that our ancestors fled in haste once Pharaoh finally let the people go. We learn that despite sorrow and struggle, there is always a path forward, if we have faith.