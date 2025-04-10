Opinion: ‘How can we unite our divided nation?’ A question to ponder this Passover.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
There are no stupid questions. That’s what I’ve always told my sons, and what we hope all children hear from parents, teachers and faith leaders. It’s also what Jewish children learn when they participate in the Passover Seder, a meal that commemorates the Book of Exodus when Moses led the enslaved Israelites out of bondage.
On Passover, which starts at sunset on Saturday and ends at nightfall on April 20, countless Jewish children will ask the Four Questions during the Seder. The first is “Why is this night different from all other nights?” As matzah and bitter herbs are served, families retell, relive and reflect on the suffering of the Israelites and their road to freedom. The answers remind us that our ancestors fled in haste once Pharaoh finally let the people go. We learn that despite sorrow and struggle, there is always a path forward, if we have faith.
The Exodus story is a journey many people can relate to. As a Black Jewish mother, when my kids were young, I showed them how it connects to the African American fight for equality. Just as the Israelites wandered the desert for 40 years before reaching the Promised Land, systemic barriers in the U.S. remain, but we will persevere.
While it takes faith that we will continue to make progress, we can still ask tough questions to challenge the status quo. After all, Moses did. Exodus 5:22 recounts: “Moses returned to the Lord and said, ‘Why, Lord, why have you brought trouble on this people?’ ”
For any of us, whether we look at our ancestral story or our current situation such as our career, our health or our close relationships, we all should be able to see the similarities. Perhaps you’ve had your own questions, like “why me, why us, why now?”
Knowing many of us can relate, there is one question we should all ask this year: “How can we unite our divided nation?”