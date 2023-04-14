Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Q: My cat seems stressed out. What can I to do to help her calm down?

A: Cats can become stressed easily, and too much stress can affect not only their health but their emotional well-being. Here are some ways to give cats a less stressful environment.

Add some interest to their lives. Indoor cats appreciate cat trees to climb, window perches for looking outdoors, greens to nibble on and new toys to play with.

Noisy homes aren't feline-friendly. Take a "sonic inventory," and reduce noise levels. Loud TVs, video games or noisy family members can be too much for many cats. Plan some quiet time, or give cats the ability to get away from the racket.

Add comforting chemicals to the environment. Synthetic feline pheromones that mimic feline facial pheromones help to promote a sense of calm and security.

Cats like to eat in quiet, private areas, away from the litter box. If you feed your cat in a busy, noisy kitchen, she may be yearning for a quieter dining area. Place the water bowl in a separate area, as well. If your cat's food and water dishes are made of plastic, try switching to metal or ceramic bowls. She may not like the smell or feel of plastic. Wash food and water dishes daily to remove odors and old, crusted-on food.

Massage is good for you both. Petting a cat lowers your stress levels as well as your cat's. Increase the two-way pleasure by indulging in massage and gentle brushing of your cat's lovely coat. For cats with pain, acupuncture and laser therapy may additionally help ease stress caused by discomfort.

Consider these efforts an investment in a higher quality of life for both of you.

Have a pet question? Send it to askpetconnection@gmail.com or visit Facebook.com/DrMartyBecker.