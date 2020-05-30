Annie Jacobsen's family has been talking a lot about trash since she embarked on a journey to reduce her household's waste.

Her daughters have plenty of questions, for example, about what's allowed in the smaller trash bin destined for composting through Minneapolis' organics recycling program.

Jacobsen and daughter Florence, 6, sought answers about how large-scale composting works from Curious Minnesota, a Star Tribune reporting project fueled by great questions from inquisitive readers.

Turning tons of food scraps into nutrient-rich soil requires a special facility, and there are only two major ones in the metro area. Here's how it works.

The pad

It begins with the "pad." State rules require large-scale compost sites to have underground clay liners protecting groundwater from the liquid that seeps through the pile of waste — similar to what's found beneath landfills. The pad is one of the most expensive aspects of a composting facility.

'Giant hot tub' mixer

Minneapolis' organic waste goes to a site in Rosemount operated by Specialized Environmental Technologies. General Manager Ken Tritz said workers first combine the food scraps and yard waste — which contains more carbon — in a giant mixer that looks like a "big giant hot tub." The mixture is approximately 50/50, though wet food waste requires an extra dose of yard waste.

Microorganism mealtime

Once the material is combined, workers then spread it into long piles — known as "windrows" — atop hole-filled tubes. A powerful fan blows air into the tubes, supplying microorganisms in the pile with needed oxygen as they feast away at the waste. Without that air, the micro­organisms would be unable to do their job.

Killing pathogens

All this microbial activity in the pile generates a lot of heat. Tritz said the temperature inside the windrows reaches more than 140 degrees. During the winter months, steam billows out as workers break the material into finished piles.To kill pathogens, the windrow must remain above 131 degrees for five days. But Tritz said the piles often sit for 45 to 60 days, depending on space constraints.

Giant tumblers

The compost then goes through a spin cycle in tumblers with screens that sort larger, non-compostable items from finished compost. Loads coming from businesses generally contain more non-compostable items, Tritz said. For an overview of what's compostable at sites like SET, visit tinyurl.com/MNCompost.

The final product

Tritz said they sell compost largely to contractors and landscapers. A lot of it is used in roadway projects, but it is also incorporated into large building projects.

