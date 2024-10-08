How AP VoteCast works, and how it's different from an exit poll

Launched in 2018, AP VoteCast is an extensive survey of both voters and nonvoters that aims to tell the story behind election results. Conducted for the AP and Fox News by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, it's a detailed snapshot of the American electorate that helps explain who voted, who didn't vote, what issues they care about, how they feel about the candidates and why they voted the way they did — or didn't vote at all.