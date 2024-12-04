How an Irish YouTuber turned a niche following into millions for charities with holiday livestreams

That shared connection is also central to his annual fundraiser, ''Thankmas." The charity livestream is one of many online specials emerging as a modern spin on the classic telethon. Total donations have increased more than 50% over the last year on Tiltify, a digital platform that integrates giving tools into streams. The spaces are credited for allowing more authentic interactions between nonprofits and young donors — and encouraging benevolence in a corner of the web marked by incendiary rhetoric.