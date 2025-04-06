How Alex Ovechkin became the top goal-scorer in NHL history

Alex Ovechkin became the greatest goal scorer in NHL history because of a never-before-seen combination of a wicked shot, consistency over two decades and remarkable durability that kept him on the ice long enough to break Wayne Gretzky’s record.
Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal Sunday against the New York Islanders, passing Gretzky with a flair for the dramatic that has marked the Russian superstar’s career, now in its 20th NHL season.
How did Ovechkin rewrite a record many thought would never be broken when Gretzky retired?
Ovechkin’s shot
Gretzky was a dazzler, an artist on skates who would fool defensemen and goaltenders alike with his moves, not to mention a surprising and baffling shot. His scoring came no matter the situation, including five short-handed.
While Gretzky might be described as mesmerizing, Ovechkin brought sheer power and strength. His shot — described as peculiarly ‘’heavy’’ by the goalies and defenseman tasked with stopping it — was laser-like. He has beaten a record 182 different netminders on this journey, including 28 times on Marc-Andre Fleury.
‘‘I don’t like getting scored on by him, but I love the battle over the years," Fleury once said. ‘’I feel fortunate I was able to play in this time. He probably owes me a few things for scoring so many goals on me. I helped it out pretty good. I’m glad I got to face him.‘’
The office