How Alcatraz became America's most notorious prison

President Donald Trump wants to turn Alcatraz, a popular U.S. tourist destination, into a federal prison again, more than 60 years after the California island fortress was shut down as too costly.
Trump says Alcatraz, now part of the National Park Service, suddenly is needed to house America's ''most ruthless and violent'' criminals. It's where the government sent notorious gangsters Al Capone and George ''Machine Gun'' Kelly as well as lesser-known men who were considered too dangerous to lock up elsewhere.
''When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That's the way it's supposed to be,'' Trump said Sunday on his Truth Social site.
What is Alcatraz?
Alcatraz is in San Francisco Bay off the coast of San Francisco and visible from the Golden Gate Bridge. It is best known for its years as a federal prison, from 1934-63, but its history is much longer.
President Millard Fillmore in 1850 declared the island for public purposes, according to the park service, and it soon became a military site. Confederates were housed there during the Civil War.
By the 1930s, the government decided that it needed a place to hold the worst criminals, and Alcatraz became the choice for a prison.
''A remote site was sought, one that would prohibit constant communication with the outside world by those confined within its walls,'' the park service said. ''Although land in Alaska was being considered, the availability of Alcatraz Island conveniently coincided with the government's perceived need for a high security prison.''