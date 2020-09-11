COVID-19 patients who are 80 or older are hundreds of times more likely to die than those younger than 40.

That’s partly because they are more likely to have underlying conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19. But some scientists suggest another likely driver of this increased risk: the aging immune system.

The changes that ripple through our network of immune cells as the decades pass are complex, resulting in an overreaction here, a delayed response there and, overall, a strangely altered landscape of immunity.

Scientists who study the aging immune system say that understanding it may lead not only to a clearer sense of how age is tied to disease vulnerability, but to better strategies for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

“I felt like I was shouting at people, ‘This is what’s going on!’ but no one was listening,” said Arne Akbar, a professor of immunology at University College London who published an article in the journal Science explaining the state of research on the aging immune system.

When a virus infiltrates the body, cells in the first line of defense act swiftly and violently — sending out alerts and instructions to other cells, and provoking inflammation to start knocking down the virus.

The innate immune system, as it’s called, also happens to be responsible for cleaning up damaged cells, misfolded proteins and other detritus.

In older people, such waste seems to outrun the immune system’s ability to clear it, said Dr. Eric Verdin, the chief executive of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging in Novato, Calif. The innate immune system grows overwhelmed, and slides into a constant state of alert and inflammation.

As a result, even perfectly healthy 65-year-olds usually have higher levels of immune proteins, like cytokines.

This inflammatory chaos in an aging body makes it harder for the messages sent out by the innate immune system to reach their targets.

And there’s the danger that the innate immune system may overreact.

This inflammation may also be part of why vaccines, whose effectiveness relies on a robust reaction from the immune system, don’t work as well in older people — an effect that’s likely to extend to COVID-19 vaccines. Akbar and his colleagues have found that people with high levels of inflammation tended to have weaker immune responses to the chickenpox virus, for example. And when they took an anti-inflammatory drug for four days before being injected, their immune responses improved.