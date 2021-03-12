Exercise can change how crucial portions of our brain communicate as we age, improving aspects of thinking and remembering, according to a new study of aging brains and aerobic workouts.

The study, which involved older African Americans, finds that unconnected portions of the brain's memory center start interacting in complex and healthier new ways after regular exercise, sharpening memory function.

The findings expand our understanding of how moving shapes thinking and also underscore the importance of staying active, whatever our age.

Exercise increases neurons in the hippocampus, which is essential for memory creation and storage, while also improving thinking skills. In older people, regular physical activity helps slow the usual loss of brain volume, which may help to prevent memory loss.

There have been hints, too, that exercise can alter how far-flung parts of the brain talk among themselves. In a 2016 MRI study, for instance, researchers found that disparate parts of the brain light up at the same time among collegiate runners but less so among sedentary students. But those students faced scant imminent threat of memory loss.

For the new study, published in Neurobiology of Learning and Memory, Mark Gluck, a professor of neuroscience at Rutgers, and his colleagues researched what happened inside the brains of much older people if they began to work out.

In particular, he wondered about their medial temporal lobes. This portion of the brain contains the hippocampus and is the core of our memory center. Unfortunately, its inner workings often begin to sputter with age, leading to declines in thinking and memory. But Gluck suspected that exercise might alter that trajectory.

Working with local churches and community centers, he and his collaborators previously had recruited sedentary, older African American men and women from the Newark, N.J., area. The volunteers, most of them in their 60s, visited Gluck's lab for checks of their health and fitness, along with cognitive testing. A few agreed to have their brain activity scanned.

Some started working out, while others opted to be a sedentary control group. All shared similar fitness and memory function at the start. The exercise group attended hourlong aerobic dance classes twice a week for 20 weeks.

Scans of the exercisers' brains showed more synchronized activity throughout their medial temporal lobes than among the sedentary group. Portions of the exercisers' lobes would light up together and then, within seconds, realign and light up with other sections of the lobe. Such synchronizing indicates a kind of youthful flexibility in the brain, Gluck said. The exercisers' brains would "flexibly rearrange their connections," he said, in a way that the sedentary group's brains could not.

Those changes played out in people's thinking and memories. The exercisers performed better than before on a test of their ability to learn and retain information and apply it logically in new situations. This kind of agile thinking involves the medial temporal lobe, Gluck says, and tends to decline with age. But the older exercisers scored higher than at the start, and those whose brains displayed the most new interconnections now outperformed the rest.