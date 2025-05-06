How a cooking contest brought diplomats and Zimbabweans together

HARARE, Zimbabwe — In a world of trade wars, tariffs and tensions, foreign diplomats in Zimbabwe found a more lighthearted way to vie for supremacy: a cooking contest.
Ambassadors swapped briefing notes for recipes in the quest to win the second annual #ambassadorscookoff challenge in the southern African country last month. Their task was to produce the most delicious-looking version of a favorite local village dish of chicken with rice in a peanut butter sauce. The public voted online after the diplomats posted photos of their finished meals.
''The atmosphere in international relations these days is a little bit tense,'' said France's ambassador to Zimbabwe and cook-off competitor Paul-Bertrand Barets. ''We are human beings. As diplomats, we want also to have some fun and to relax."
Barets, in a blow for his food-famous nation, didn't win.
The crown went instead to Dutch Ambassador Margret Verwijk. Other contestants included ambassadors from Canada, the U.K., Australia, Turkey and ''flavor master'' Murad Baseer, the ambassador of Pakistan, whose meal took third place.
The dish the ambassadors were judged on has its own story.
It's made with what are known as ''road runner'' chickens — hardy free-range birds whose tough, flavorful meat is deemed by many to be tastier than that of commercially bred chickens. Known for scavenging and surviving in harsh rural conditions, the chickens are a staple of Zimbabwe village cuisine and often command high prices in urban restaurants.
The cookoff organized by Zimbabwe's popular online foodie community TeamFulo encouraged the foreign envoys to do more than just cook a good meal.