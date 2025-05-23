How a cookie tin lottery at New Zealand's Parliament helps decide what becomes law

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Under the scrutiny of a black-robed official and before a hushed audience, a decorative cookie tin rattles like a bingo drum. Inside: the future of New Zealand 's laws.
The ceremonial lottery at Parliament, where bills are drawn randomly from what's known as ''the biscuit tin'' in local parlance, is a way to ensure every New Zealand legislator has the chance to advance a proposed law, no matter how unpopular their bid. When a rare empty slot opens on Parliament's agenda, the battered metal cookie tin is produced from a glass case and its solemn and silly rite is hastily arranged.
Inside the faded vessel with a peeling label might be an ambitious social initiative considered too risky for partisan support, a sensible but dull measure to tweak a statute, or a lawmaker's controversial hobby horse that their party wishes they'd stop talking about. The tin doesn't judge.
A quirky tin becomes a democratic tool
The quaintly patterned container, bought from a Wellington department store by a Parliament staffer in the early 1990s, might seem like a gag but the ritual selection of bills from it is a serious affair. Where decisions governing which bills are debated by legislators in Parliament are often determined by backroom brokering and subject to political gatekeeping, the cookie tin strikes an egalitarian note.
''We ate the biscuits, got some bingo tokens numbered one through to 90, I think, and that is the way that the random numbers are drawn now, rather than any kind of computer system,'' said David Wilson, the Clerk of New Zealand's House of Representatives. ''Which has become quite an iconic part of our democracy.''
An unusual public ritual
Most laws that pass through New Zealand's Parliament need never enter the ballot. They're part of the government's legislative agenda, advanced by senior legislators from ruling parties who already know their proposals will succeed by vote.