Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair suspended three games without pay after violent hit on Trevor Lawrence

''The most important thing is the health and safety of the players and the health and well being of Trevor and hopefully Trevor is going to be OK,'' Caserio said. ''But to speak on Azeez's intentionality about what he intended to do and some of the comments that have been made quite frankly, it's embarrassing. So we're going to support Azeez. We love everything about him. We're glad he's a part of this team.''