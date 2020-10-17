Houston Dynamo (4-7-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (6-5-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC and the Houston Dynamo meet in a Western Conference matchup.

Minnesota United FC is 6-4-4 in conference matchups. Jan Gregus ranks fourth in MLS action with four assists. Minnesota United FC has 21 assists.

The Dynamo are 4-4-6 in conference games. Houston is 0-4-4 when it scores a single goal.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Molino has six goals and two assists for Minnesota United FC. Robin Lod has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

Darwin Quintero has six goals and two assists for Houston so far this season. Maynor Figueroa has two goals over the last 10 games for the Dynamo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minnesota United FC: 3-4-3, averaging 1.3 goals, one assist, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Houston: 2-5-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.6 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Jan Gregus, Luis Amarilla (injured), Brent Kallman, Greg Ranjitsingh (injured).

Houston: Michael Salazar (injured).